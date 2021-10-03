Paris Economic Development Corp. directors on Tuesday voted to move forward with an undisclosed land purchase option at an afternoon meeting that also saw strong financials and a positive annual report presented by executive director Maureen Hammond.
After spending roughly 30 minutes in executive session, director Curtis Fendley offered motions to move forward, pending City Council approval, with a land purchase option agreement and to secure financing.
The possible purchase of property for economic development purposes is one of the goals established by the board during a planning session earlier in the year and one the board’s land review committee of Fendley, Josh Bray and Mark Homer has been working on in recent months.
In a review of financial statements, Secretary-Treasurer Chase Coleman reported after 11 months into the budget year, the organization has recognized $1.7 million in revenue with $1.162 million in expenses for a net gain of $538,000.
“For the month, (August) we brought in total (sales tax) revenue of $177,000 and reported expenses of $78,000,” Coleman said. “We have had a good year financially with sales tax revenues strong and we’re currently spending less than budgeted.”
In her annual report, Hammond echoed Coleman’s financial assessment.
“There’s a lot of positive data about economic trends for Paris and Lamar County,” Hammond said. “Despite Covid and the uncertainty and challenges we faced, the steady growth in sales tax revenue is a measure of how we’re doing as a community as is the steady growth in new construction, both commercial and residential.”
