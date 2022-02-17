Lamar County is the most recent recipient of the Texas Land Title Association’s Outstanding Court-house Stewardship Award and was recognized in Austin last week for its dedication to maintaining its courthouse in historically accurate condition.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell and Maintenance Supervisor Kerry Washington accepted the award at the association’s Real Places 2022 Conference and brought it back to share at Commissioners’ Court on Monday.
“The credit really goes to the maintenance people, and to you commissioners who have done a lot of work towards maintaining the courthouse,” Bell said. “The award was presented to us along with a check for $1,500 to go toward maintenance issues we have.
Commissioner Ronnie Bass acknowledged problems the courthouse has faced of late with weather issues and since the building was renovated in 2004, mainly with water infiltration.
“There is a lot of hard work that goes into maintaining a historic courthouse, and we’ve had some problems, but it’s not necessarily to the workmanship of the courthouse but Mother Nature herself,” he said. “We’re hoping to relieve a lot of that pressure coming up in the future with some of the projects we’ve got coming. I think the public is going to be happy with that, and I think you are going to see a huge difference in the problems we’ve been having.”
Lamar County received a Texas Historical Commission planning grant in 2000, and a construction grant in 2002 to restore the building’s original wood, butterfly casement windows and original ornamental finishes throughout, according to information from the Texas Historical Commission. Since that time, the county also has received several other grants when problems surfaced with water infiltration and with district courtroom acoustics.
Created in 2005 to assist with historic courthouse maintenance and to prevent the facilities from returning to a state of deferred maintenance and disrepair, the Texas Courthouse Stewardship Program offers annual training workshops at regional hubs around the state as well as virtual and in-person training opportunities through the Real Places annual conference. The program is sponsored by the Texas Land Title Association.
