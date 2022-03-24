A fish fry Friday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds will benefit the Paris Area Homeschool Athletic Association.
It will be from 6 to 8 p.m., in the community exhibit center at 570 East Center St.
The fundraising meal includes fish, sides along with a dessert and tea for $12.
There will also be a silent auction.
