The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will receive notice of County Judge Brandon Bell’s declaration of a “local state of disaster for Lamar County, Texas” which was put in place last week due to severe weather at a 2:45 p.m. Thursday meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The declaration is set to expire Thursday.
The court will receive the annual “Racial Profiling Report” from Sheriff Scott Cass, who will also present ideas for updates to policies around seized firearms.
Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson are on the agenda for authorizing and approving the publication of a notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation after a discussion at a meeting last month.
