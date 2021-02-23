Lamar County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Lamar County Courthouse

 The Paris News

The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will receive notice of County Judge Brandon Bell’s declaration of a “local state of disaster for Lamar County, Texas” which was put in place last week due to severe weather at a 2:45 p.m. Thursday meeting at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St. The declaration is set to expire Thursday.

The court will receive the annual “Racial Profiling Report” from Sheriff Scott Cass, who will also present ideas for updates to policies around seized firearms.

Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson are on the agenda for authorizing and approving the publication of a notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation after a discussion at a meeting last month.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.