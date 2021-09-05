BONHAM — Sherry Zindars has worked for Fannin County for 35 years as of 2020. Commissioners on Tuesday recognized Zindars and several other county employees with their 2020 service awards.
County Judge Randy Moore noted the awards should have gone out last year, but the county was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Recognized for 25 years of service were Tina McKenzie and Ralph Wright, while Sally Fife and Ronnie Rhudy were recognized for 20 years of service. Receiving their 15 year recognition were Cheryl Dane, Sonia Woods and Nancy Young. Ten year recognition was given to Tammy Biggar, Charles Butler, Kristy Ellison, Wayne Shouse and Gail Young. Working for the county for five years were Karen Biggers, Edgar Cox, Tony Ray and Billy Rodgers.
