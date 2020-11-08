Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said voters have been calling and emailing her office concerned that their ballots were not counted in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Johnson said voters have been looking up their names in an online database posted on the Fox News website, txballot.org, and in some searches, were told their ballot had not been counted.
“Rest assured, your ballot was counted, as always,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she doesn’t know where the website is pulling its information from, but that she is confident in the integrity of the ballot machines and elections workers in Lamar County.
“When you put your ballot in (the machine) and the number changes, your ballot just got counted,” she said.
Johnson added that the voting machines used in Lamar County generate a card with the total number of ballots cast after early voting and election day and that those are then put into an Election Reporting Manager, where the grand total of votes are read. She said the number of people who voted in the county matches up with the ERM report.
“Those numbers on the report are the same number of voters who voted,” Johnson said.
Elections workers put in extra time this year as Gov. Greg Abbott extended the early voting period to three weeks, and Johnson said the numerous calls and emails she received were frustrating and confusing as she said poll workers were scrupulous with their duties.
“We have been working so hard,” Johnson said. “So it’s frustrating that there isn’t trust.”
Johnson cautioned voters ‘not to feel intimidated’ by the txballot.org search engine and said that if they are doubtful, they can reach out to the elections office to check if their ballot was counted.
“We conduct elections the same as we always have. People that have been voting for years have never questioned it until now and that’s because what they’re seeing on the news. Everybody’s vote counts in Lamar County,” Johnson added in a statement to The
Paris News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.