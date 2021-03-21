One of the big priorities of this spring’s 87th Legislature in Austin revolves around voting laws.
“There’s actually 23 bills related to election integrity, and many, many others,” Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said.
The laws cover everything from banning 24-hour voting to expansion of voting hours beyond the 12-hour limit of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., drive-thru voting, limiting voting by mail, purging voter rolls and much more.
One such bill is the Senate Bill 208, which would prohibit county officials from distributing early ballot applications to voters unless they specifically request one. Another is House Bill 330, which increases criminal penalties for election violations, including the listing of a residential address other than the person’s actual residence being increased to a state jail felony, or that an election judge may receive a jail felony if they accept three or more voters whose names are not on the list of registered voters for the precinct, with no exceptions. Another bill, HB 1026, would strip voter registration authority from county clerks and require the secretary of state to send voter information to the Department of Public Safety for citizenship verification.
On the flip side, some Democrats in the Legislature have filed bills to expand voting, including allowing or expanding the use of drop boxes for early voters, or allowing all voters to vote by mail if they choose to do so. There are even bills that would allow officials to start counting mail-in ballots before election day to speed up election results.
The majority of the bills, if they manage to get passed in the Legislature, wouldn’t affect Lamar County too much, Johnson said.
“I’ve glanced at them as they were presented last week in a meeting we had with some northeast county EAs. Some are not really different from what we’re already doing,” she said, “but we’ve got new equipment and training, plus getting ballots programmed for the May city and school elections, so it’s not a top priority for me as the moment.”
