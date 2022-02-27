Paris City Council is expected to approve a retail expansion exemption for Paris Town Center, accept the resignation of Renae Stone from District 1 and decrease the number of members on the Airport Advisory Board when the council meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include public hearings on an amendment to a zoning ordinance about minimum residential lot sizes and a petition for a change in zoning from light industrial to two- family dwelling in the 1200 block of 12th Street SE.
