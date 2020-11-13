Fire and rescue

NOV. 12 to NOV. 13

Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke

Nov. 13

4:06 to 6:12 a.m., 340 Grove St.

First Responder-Paris

Nov. 12

12:51 to 12:59 p.m., 4100 Highway 271 N.

6:43 to 9:20 p.m., 7000 Lamar Ave.

Nov. 13

12 to 12:46 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.

12:01 to 12:03 2900 Stillhouse Road.

Public Service

9:05 to 9:23 a.m., 634 7th St. NW.

