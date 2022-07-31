bentley GOPweb

Texas Republican Party Executive Committee member Christin Bentley talks about efforts to remove obscenity from public schools at a meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley at the Lamar County Fairgrounds on Thursday.

 Mary Madewell/The Paris News

State Republican Party official Christin Bentley encouraged local activism in her party’s push across Texas to remove obscenity from public schools at a Thurday night meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.

Bentley was fresh off an appearance at a North Lamar ISD Board of trustees meeting a week ago where she asked the board to reconsider an earlier decision to keep the controversial book “The Bluest Eye” as part of the district’s Advanced Placement curriculum.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.