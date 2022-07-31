State Republican Party official Christin Bentley encouraged local activism in her party’s push across Texas to remove obscenity from public schools at a Thurday night meeting of the Republican Women of the Red River Valley at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Bentley was fresh off an appearance at a North Lamar ISD Board of trustees meeting a week ago where she asked the board to reconsider an earlier decision to keep the controversial book “The Bluest Eye” as part of the district’s Advanced Placement curriculum.
“We have so much we can accomplish locally,” Bentley said as she noted that the repeal of the obscenity exemption, which allows children access to “harmful, explicit or pornographic materials” in public schools because of their “literary value,” is one of the GOP’s eight top legislative priorities for the 88th session of the Texas Legislature beginning in January.
While the party works at the state level, Bentley encouraged local citizens to audit school and public libraries, attend meetings, run for school boards, join student health advisory councils and make calls to state representatives.
“I want to see all school libraries online and accessible to the community,” Bentley said, noting that both North Lamar and Paris districts have such accessibility.
“I was able to look at Paris High School and do what I call a mini audit,” Bentley said as she encouraged the group to spread its focus to other districts. “I have a list of 60 books for ya’ll that are pervasively vulgar or pornograhic, and that’s just a quick audit.”
Using a visual presentation, Bentley presented several books, including those she found in the Tyler High School library where her children attend school, that she deemed either sexually explicit and pornographic or that promote marijuana use, abortion, transgender idealogy, gender modification and other topics she termed “morally wrong.” Bentley led a successful effort in Tyler that led to the school superintendent removing more than 200 books from library shelves until the titles could be further investigated.
“Obscenity and pornography is not protected speech,” Bentley said. “As educators, we have always considered suitability when it comes to curriculum and the material we use. This is not censorship; this is considering the appropriateness of the material for the age group.”
Bentley emphasized that exposing immature children to pornography causes “emotional trauma.”
“We are setting them up for issues with depression and anxiety, and they become more easily targeted for sexual abuse,” Bentley said.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
