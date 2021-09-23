The City of Paris suspended its recycling program in mid-March 2020 when the Choctaw Recycling Center shut its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic. After scientists determined low transmission risk via surfaces, recycling centers like Choctaw reopened. On July 1, 2020, the Paris recycling program returned — albeit with a major modification: There’s just one centralized bin.
“We know the recent suspension of the program was difficult, and we appreciate everyone’s patience while we worked out the relaunch details. Now that the program is about to start back up in this new format, we hope our citizens will make it even more successful than it was before,” Sanitation Department Superintendent Edwayne Samis said in July 2020.
But the single drop-off location at 705 Field Road (the City of Paris website lists it as Field Street, but maps show it as Field Road) in Paris, open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for a noon closing time on Wednesdays, is proving unpopular with some residents who say recycling in Paris is no longer as convenient as when there were multiple blue bins throughout the city. There also have been complaints about the condition of Field Road, which is unpaved and difficult to drive on after the rain as there are several soft spots, as noted by a sanitation employee who has informed his supervisor. So far, there are no plans in place to fix the road, Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
One of the major reasons for the consolidation of recycling bins to one location was the misuse of bins, Smith said Tuesday.
“We found dead animals and even human waste in some of the bins, so with that sort of thing going on, the health of my sorting crew became extremely jeopardized during the pandemic,” Smith said.
Despite the past issues, plans are in the works to return more bins to Paris “after we get the Covid situation under control,” he added.
Cameras may be placed to help supervise the bins.
Paris is far from the only city experiencing recycling problems post-pandemic. There has been a recycling crisis nationwide since China stopped accepting plastics in 2018. Some states like Maine, New York and Massachutes, are passing legislation that would shift recycling costs from local governments to packaging producers who are responsible for the glut in output of harmful plastics. Bills like that would set up a “polluter pays” model that has manufacturers sharing the financial burden.
Asked about such a solution locally, Smith said, “All I know is I’m on board with anything that saves the taxpayers money.”
