Paris ISD taxpayers will see a lower property tax rate for the 2020-21 fiscal year as a result of increasing property valuations and state and local tax compressions.
The new rate, $1.3116, approved by the district’s trustees Monday, is 4 cents per $100 valuation lower than the previous year’s rate, which was down 10.16 cents from the 2018-19 rate. The approval came after a public hearing during which there were no speakers.
The total tax rate consists of two tax rates, maintenance and operations and interest and sinking. Paris ISD’s M&O rate dropped from $1.0684 in the 2019-20 fiscal year to $1.0519 after state and local compressions, while the I&S rate, based on Lamar County Appraisal District property values and bond payments for the next year, dropped from 28.5 cents to 25.97 cents, according to district business manager Tish Holleman.
Trustees also approved a price increase for adult breakfast and lunch, the first since the 2017-18 school year. While all Paris ISD students eat both meals free because of the Community Eligibility Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program, the district is required to keep the adult costs within U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.
Using the USDA’s calculator, Holleman said Paris ISD should be charging $3.97 for lunch and $2.63 for breakfast. Rounded to the nearest quarter, trustees unanimously approved Holleman’s request for $4 lunch and $2.75 breakfast.
Holleman also told trustees the district will be on the hook for food costs if it feeds children during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. That’s because the district’s school year start date was pushed back to Sept. 8 and the summer feeding program, funded by the USDA, ends Aug. 28. Food costs for the following week before school starts will not be eligible for USDA reimbursement, Holleman said.
Superintendent Paul Jones requested, and trustees approved, additional paid leave for district employees because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The days come in addition to earned days off and 10 Covid-19 days provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which gives employees 10 days off if they come in contact with the virus anywhere and have to stay home. But the district wanted to provide an extra cushion should employees come in contact with the virus at the school, Jones said. The resolution provides an additional 10 days of paid leave.
“There’s just so many unknowns right now and we just really want to take care of our teachers,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.