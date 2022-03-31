CLARKSVILLE - A boil water notice issued by the city Monday was lifted Wednesday afternoon after the city got water samples back from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that tested negative for bacterial contamination.
“We got the major leak fixed Monday around 7 p.m., and we pulled samples,” We got the negative results this afternoon (Wednesday),” said Matthew MaAoo, Clarksville’s public works director.
The leak was reported Sunday and by the time the workers found it, 1.5 million gallons of water had escaped, he said.
The break was under Main Street not far from City Hall.
It was about 10 feet under the ground which is what made it hard for the crew to find, McAdoo said.
“The pressure had returned to normal by Tuesday, but we had to wait for the test results from the state,” he said.
