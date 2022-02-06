BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to reconsider a countywide burn ban when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 882 0480 7679.
Also on the agenda is consideration of closing Fannin County offices, except for first responders, from 9 a.m. to noon March 10 to allow county employees to attend the courthouse rededication ceremony and consideration of using CARES Act funding rather than contingency funds to pay for courthouse flagpoles.
Commissioners also are to consider creating a reinvestment zone for BT Masroor Storage on 10.568 acres on property No. 70807; purchasing an air purifier with CARES Act funds for $179.99; and approving the master plat for the Orduna 2 Addition on CR 4875 and FM 272 in Trenton.
A report on the county’s Indigent Healthcare Program and discussion with George Harmon and Klein Klotz of Nitsche Group regarding county employee health care benefits are on the agenda.
Commissioners are to meet at 8:40 a.m. for a public hearing to hear comments on the reinvestment zone for BT Masroor Storage.
