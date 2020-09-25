Faught VFD
Trent Reed / The Paris News

A fire broke out in the attic of an Arthur City home at 6585 FM around 5:30 a.m., Faught Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Cody McDowra said. McDowra said the Faught, Powderly, Lamar Point and Chicota VFDs responded to the fire and were able to enter the home and extinguish it. The house sustained some damage, but McDowra said all the residents were able to get out without injuries.

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

