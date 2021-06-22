PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees at a Monday night meeting suffered a bit of sticker shock on architectural fees for new construction and approved a balanced $12.9 million budget for fiscal year 2021-22.
The sticker shock reaction came when Superintendent Jeff Ballard reported final contract negotiations with Parkhill, the district’s chosen architectural firm for work on the $7.5 million bond project approved by voters in May.
“I’m disappointed in the final architect contract with Parkhill,” Ballard said. “They started out at 8.75%, we countered with 6.2% and then raised it to 7.5% but they said 8.125% is the lowest they would go. We could change companies, but at this point it would shut everything down for two or three months.”
Ballard said Parkhill gave two reasons for higher architectural costs — the smaller size of individual projects at Blossom and at the junior high, and the speed needed to finish demolition to the front of Prairiland Junior High in order to be ready for the coming school year. Plans call for an updated entrance and additional office space to connect to new classrooms.
Budgetwise, revenue estimates for the 2021-22 fiscal year include roughly $4.6 million property tax revenue and other local sources, according to information presented by Business Manager Ronda Weatherford. The district expects state revenue to come in at roughly $7.9 million with another $398,500 in federal funds.
Trustees indicated plans to keep the tax rate the same as the current year at $1.0915 per $100 valuation when the board adopts a tax rate in August. Weatherford said she expects the state maximum tax for maintenance and operations at 87.20 cents, a 9 cent decrease from the 2021 maximum rate. Keeping the same tax rate as 2021 by adding the 9 cents to the Interest & Sinking side of the tax rate would allow the district to pay down bonded indebtedness at a faster rate, she said.
On the expenditure side of the budget, trustees approved $6.7 million for instruction, $1.8 million for instructional support, $610,000 for central administration, $2.5 million for district operations, $700,000 for debt service and $657,000 for facilities construction, payments for shared service arrangement and miscellaneous inter-governmental charges.
In a construction report, Superintendent Jeff Ballard said work is in full swing on bond-related work with demolition work in front of the junior high in progress and on target to finish by the first of school as is road work at Blossom Elementary to relieve traffic congestion.
In other action, trustees approved a $23,000 bid to repair roughly 400 visitor seats in the high school gymnasium, set board meeting dates for the coming year, approved four days for staff development and approved resignations and new contracts.
Resignations include Drew Barnard, a high school teacher/coach, Colton Ingram, junior high teacher/coach, Sara Williams, high school Spanish and Cindy Winters, Blossom Elementary teacher. New staff includes Joey Musgrove, junior high teacher/coach, Keith Spangler, high school teacher/coach, Amy Davis, Deport Elementary teacher, Kayla Smith, Deport Elementary teacher and Alexis Williams, Blossom teacher assistant.
