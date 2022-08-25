A $10-million lawsuit has been filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against a Paris police officer and the City of Paris after a 2021 shooting left a man paralyzed from the waist down, according to federal court records.
On June 1, 2021, Paris police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near 34th Street and Clement Road in Paris and traced the vehicle back to Reno resident Colton “Coco” Carico.
According to body camera footage released by the City of Paris, Paris Police Officer Derek Bristow encountered Carico and his girlfriend at his residence on Smallwood Road in Reno.
Body camera footage showed Kayla initially lying to police about Carico’s whereabouts before admitting that he was inside the home.
According to the lawsuit, Bristow eventually contacted Carico, who stated he had not been driving and wished to remain inside before closing the door.
Footage showed Carico asking Bristow if he can “just go to bed” before stepping outside with a loaded rifle and telling the officers, “I’ll blow my (expletive) brains out right in front of ya’ll.”
After ordering Carico to drop his weapon, Bristow shot the man once in the back as Carico reentered his home, footage shows.
A man who identified Carico as his son was also tasered by officers at the scene, footage showed.
According to the lawsuit, Bristow intentionally fired his weapon at Carico and was not at risk of serious bodily injury or death at the time of the shooting.
“I was just in a bad place, it was a bad time mentally,” Carico told The Paris News earlier this year. “I was going through a lot when the cops showed up to my house already after flipping my truck. I had so much running through my head, worrying about paying it off and I owed so much money on it, I didn’t think I was able to keep going.”
According to the lawsuit, Carico is requesting a jury trial and is demanding $10 million in judgment.
“The City will vigorously defend the lawsuit filed by Mr. Carico regarding the shooting that occurred on June 1, 2021,” said city attorney Stephanie Harris in a statement. “The Texas Rangers have investigated the shooting and found it to be justified, and Ofc. Bristow was cleared by a Lamar County Grand Jury of wrongdoing after the case was presented to it by attorneys from the Office of the Attorney General of Texas.
“Mr. Carico’s own actions created a very clear and present danger to the officers and bystander on the scene that the officers were forced to address in order to prevent Mr. Carico from firing the rifle in his hands.
“The events that ensued happened in a matter of seconds and occurred only because Mr. Carico created a dangerous situation by introducing a high-powered rifle into an otherwise non-violent scene. Both the facts and applicable law appear to support the actions of the City’s officers.”
Bristow graduated from the East Texas Police Academy in June 2019 and began field training with the Paris Police Department later that month, according to earlier reports by The Paris News.
Carico is represented by civil rights lawyers Mark V. Maguire and John Coyle of Philadelphia-based law firm McEldrew Young Purtell Merritt.
A GoFundMe set up by Carico’s mother, Cindy Brown, has raised over $30,000 in donations since the incident. The fundraiser is available at gofund.me/c971ff92.
