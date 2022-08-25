Derek Bristow body cam image.PNG

Paris Police Officer Derek Bristow’s body camera footage on June 1, 2021, shows Colton “Coco” Carico, his girlfriend Kayla and another officer moments before Carico was shot in the back.

A $10-million lawsuit has been filed with the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against a Paris police officer and the City of Paris after a 2021 shooting left a man paralyzed from the waist down, according to federal court records.

On June 1, 2021, Paris police officers responded to a single-vehicle accident near 34th Street and Clement Road in Paris and traced the vehicle back to Reno resident Colton “Coco” Carico.

