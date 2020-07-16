Condolences have poured out across Lamar County after news broke that former county judge Brady Fisher had died Monday afternoon. He was 68.
“He was not feeling well, but he never gave up,” friend Kay McNeal said.
Many residents may remember Fisher for his political opinions, others for his enduring civic service. Some may remember his quick wit and sharp mind, and some may even remember him for his hats and his small, red vintage Mustang, which he drove as long as he could.
Friend and Sunday School leader at Calvary Methodist Church — where Fisher was a lifelong member — Connie Dodd said she will miss his wit the most.
“He was the funniest guy, the wittiest guy,” she said. “One of those enduring qualities to me is he was the best punster, and that takes a really sharp, fast mind to do that. He was quite unique. Everybody in Paris knew him. We’re going to miss him as a church and as a community.”
Born and raised in Lamar County to Mr. and Mrs. George Fisher, Brady Fisher attended Paris High School, graduated from Paris Junior College and went on to the University of Texas in Austin, where he received his law degree.
Fisher got his first taste of the political arena when he was 8 years old, according to a 1998 article in The Paris News. His parents took him to Texarkana to see then-presidential candidate John F. Kennedy speak.
“He spoke at the post office with one foot in each state,” Fisher told the paper.
His senior year at Paris High School, Fisher went to work for Loyd Bentsen’s successful campaign for U.S. Senate. He also attended a Paris Chamber banquet that year where he heard then-future President George H.W. Bush speak — Bush represented the Texas House 7th District at the time.
While in law school, Fisher not only served as a page in the state legislature, but he also put off school for one semester in 1976 while he ran for the state representative seat being vacated by George Preston. In a runoff election in June that year, Fisher received 47% of the vote, not enough to win the seat, but it gave him a deeper understanding of politics.
“He was a walking encyclopedia of political information,” Lamar County Democratic Chair Gary O’Connor said. Fisher was the county party chair before O’Connor for almost 16 years.
Throughout his collegiate career, law school included, Fisher worked in the offices of Congressman Wright Patman, Sen. Lloyd Doggett, Sen. Ralph Hall, U.S. House-Senate Joint Economic Committee, Texa Senate, Texas House of Representatives, Texas Constitutional Revision Convention, the governor’s office, the state attorney general’s office and the Texas Welfare Department Child Support Collection Division.
“Nothing I have ever done have I felt as much of a calling for as public service,” Fisher said in 1997, when he was applying for county judgeship.
Civics was the biggest part of his life, McNeal said.
“His focus was on civic duty,” she said. “It wasn’t a duty to him. It was his life.”
While in college, Fisher also had a weekly column, “State Government News,” that circulated among several Northeast Texas newspapers, and he served as the editorial assistant at the UT newspaper, The Daily Texan.
During school breaks, Fisher would come home and do clerical work in local law offices, including those of Tom Wells and Webb Biard.
All of that political capital paid off in 1978 when Fisher campaigned against Lamar County Judge Lester Crutcherfield, who had served four terms as county judge and was looking for a fifth. According to a Nov. 8, 1978, article, Fisher received 82% of the votes at the age of 25, just one year after graduating law school.
He spent eight years as county judge, from Jan. 1, 1979, to the end of 1986. Fisher spent much of his time as judge clearing the backlog of cases from his predecessor and bringing in lots of federal and state grants for improvements around Lamar County, including paving several roads in Roxton and Deport.
Fisher was county judge at the time of the 1982 tornado that touched down and devastated a large portion of the county. He also served as the local chapter chairman of the Red Cross at the time. The previous year to the Paris tornado, a large twister hit Emberson, which he said prepared him for the local disaster.
“We had no idea the experience we would gain at Emberson would help that much a year later,” he told The Paris News in 2006. “One of the first things I did was to get in touch with the National Guard.”
After leaving as county judge, Fisher started his own law firm in downtown Paris, though he continued his unfettered support of civic life in Lamar County. If there was a board somewhere doing something for the county, he served on it at some point, according to his friend, Danny Efaw. Over the years, Fisher held several positions at the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, starting with the Jaycees, members of the junior chamber.
Fisher also bought at least one item at every civic fundraiser.
“He usually came home with something,” Efaw said. “His whole house was full of somethings.”
Fisher always made time for the county volunteer firefighters, Efaw added, attending every barbecue, every fish fry, “every volunteer fire department in a 30-mile radius.”
He was also generous to a fault, Dodd said.
“I had to make him take my money when he did my father’s will,” she said. “He did things like that for people all the time.”
Fisher also had a large, eclectic collection of campaign memorabilia, including some rare finds like a McGovern-Eagleton button, which was only produced for a few weeks in 1972 before Eagleton dropped out of the presidential race. He also had a complete, nine-volume set of the Watergate hearings, some of which he was able to attend in person, and a roll-top desk used by the late Sen. A.M. Aikin.
Fisher served twice as a nation convention delegate for the Democratic Party, a national platform member and as national credentials member.
He served previously on the McCuistion Hospital Board, the Paris-Lamar County Health District Board, the Texas Aged & Disabled Advisory Board, and the State Bar of Texas Public Affairs and Education Committee.
Fisher also served as president of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Northeast Texas County Judges & Commissioners Association, Paris Jaycees, Reno Township Kiwanis, Paris Founders Lions Club, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Paris Junior College Alumni & Friends and Texas Exes. He also served as the attorney for CASA for Kids in Delta County.
He was a lifetime member of Calvary United Methodist Church and was an advanced certified lay speaker.
He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, George Kim and Lana Fisher, as well as cousins and friends.
