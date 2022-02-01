Preparations are underway to help those who may be in need as an arctic cold blast brings bitingly cold temperatures and ice to the Red River Valley.
The cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday evening, coinciding with increasing rain chances. That will lead to a wintry mix type of precipitation, and ice accumulations are likely, meteorologists warn. Although the day’s forecast high is 54, temperatures will drop quickly as the front settles in. The overnight low will be a chilly 21 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It won’t warm up much Thursday, as the forecast high is just 28 degrees. There’s a 60% chance for continued wintry precipitation throughout the day Thursday. The overnight low will be just 11 degrees. All the while, gusty winds from Wednesday evening through Saturday morning are expected to make it feel even colder because of the wind chill.
“Overnight lows Friday and Saturday mornings will likely fall into the single digits and teens. Gusty winds Friday will cause wind chill values well near or below zero for just about everyone,” wrote David Bonnette, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fort Worth, in a forecast discussion.
The expected weather has prompted local officials to discuss various ways of helping people to stay warm. In addition to ensuring the area’s homeless have somewhere to go, officials are planning for the possibility of widespread power outages as ice may accumulate on power lines, Lamar County Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said.
A warming shelter will be opened at Lamar Avenue Church of Christ, 3535 Lamar Ave. in Paris, from 6 p.m. Wednesday through at least Friday. Shelter coordinator James Hanley sent a request for volunteers Monday, asking for at least two people per shift from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday and from 6 a.m. to noon Friday. To volunteer, email youthdeacon@yahoo.com.
Horizon House, 450 4th St. SW in Paris; The Salvation Army, 350 W. Kaufman St. in Paris; and CitySquare Paris, 2515 Bonham St., will be open during normal business hours as warming stations as well, United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said.
Blount said officials were planning to meet this morning to discuss other warming options for the public. This story will be updated online at TheParisNews.com with any information that results from that meeting.
Bonnette and Blount ask people to remember the four Ps — people, pets, plants and pipes. Blount recommends homeowners and renters cover their exposed pipes with some type of material that is not water absorbent. There have been instances where people used towels to temporarily cover their pipes, and those towels absorbed the precipitation and froze around the pipes.
Blount also recommends that people prepare to either bring their outdoor pets in or ensure they have adequate warmth. Towels, blankets or hay inside an outdoor shelter can help, he said, adding the best thing to do is bring them inside. Owners should also ensure their pets have water, since outside water sources are likely to freeze during the storm.
For people, Blount recommends breaking out the blankets just in case the power goes out. While ERCOT assures there won’t be widespread forced power outages for this storm as there was during February 2021’s winter storm, ice buildup on power lines coupled with gusty winds is a recipe for power outages. Blount said windows and doors lose the most heat, so blocking them with towels or blankets can help keep the heat in and the cold air out.
If using space heaters, Blount recommends a 3-foot buffer zone around it. Keep flammable materials away, and remember that window curtains can blow in front of the heater, so be sure to set it far enough away from curtains. Don’t use extension cords for space heaters, either, Blount warned.
He also suggested sitting water supplies away from walls and windows, as they may freeze if the power is out long enough.
Travel may become treacherous, especially on bridges, which are prone to freezing. The Texas Department of Transportation pretreated some roads ahead of last week’s expected cold burst, and that treatment remains but may be washed away by rains Wednesday. Plan adequate time to arrive safely at your destination if travel is necessary, Blount said.
And, check on your neighbors. That’s one thing Blount stressed, especially if neighbors are elderly. During last year’s storm, neighbors relied on each other because officials couldn’t reach them, and that was a big help in ensuring everyone made it through the storm safely, Blount said.
