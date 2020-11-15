The Paris ISD Board of Trustees are scheduled to review campus improvement plans for Paris Junior High, Paris High, Travis High School of Choice and Aikin Elementary School when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Aikin Elementary, 3100 Pine Mill Road.
Also on the agenda are staff recognition by the United Way, a public hearing for Aikin’s targeted improvement plan, and financial and enrollment updates.
