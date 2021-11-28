Neither cold nor misty rain stayed area shoppers from their rounds of visiting downtown businesses during the Paris Downtown Association’s Small Business Saturday, a day devoted to patronizing shops around the city’s plaza and just beyond.
“It’s good,” said Mark Johnson, who along with his wife, Michelle, runs Spangler’s, a downtown institution. We’re having a good day and have had a couple of out-of-towners already.”
One of those out-of-towners was Sherri Hanosh who was from way out of town, out of state to be exact.
She was in town from Phoenix to visit her mom who lives in the area.
“I found a dress for me and a barbecue mitt for my husband,” she said. “This is my all-time favorite spot. It has been around forever.”
“Our Hallmark ornaments are a big draw this time of the year,” Johnson said.
He was appreciative of the downtown association’s effort to attract shoppers to the traditional city shopping area.
“The downtown association helps to bring shoppers to the downtown area,” he said. “We are all benefited by having the foot traffic that comes through.”
Lori Green was in Mustard Seed Boutique looking at clothes and shoes.
“Right now I like the sweaters, the jeans and comfortable shoes,” she said. “I have found that this store, the Mustard Seed, has clothes that fit a wide variety of sizes of people.
“I will shop local anything before any chain store,” said Green, who lives in Reno and is a fourth-grade teacher at Sulphur Springs Elementary School.
Angie McLemore, who owns the boutique, was happy with the day at the halfway point of the event.
“It’s going well,” she said. “People are in here buying Christmas presents. I think the downtown association helps everybody down here.”
Lydia Fitzgerald, a real estate agent in Paris, dropped by one of her favorite shops, Paris Baby, to pick up a gift for a friend’s son’s birthday party.
“I am a regular customer. They have great customer service and really neat items,” Fitzgerald said. “I try to buy local.”
“It has been steady,” said store manager Carter Flippen. “We had a big sale last Tuesday and most of our regulars came then. Today it has been mostly new faces and you can tell a lot of people are out for Small Business Saturday.”
Amanda Stanley, from Oklahoma City, was out for the day shopping with her family and reading “The Polar Express” storyboards posted in some downtown business windows.
“We came in to look,” she said while inside Bee Sweet with her mother-in-law, Doreen Ruthard; her daughter, Oakley; and her son, Denison.
She said they ended up buying a little train for Denison, a charm for Oakley and honey for everyone.
“It is going great,” Elizabeth Cardenas, of Bee Sweet, said of the day. “People are getting in the Christmas spirit.”
“And someone is going to win $300 in Downtown Dollars,” said Glee Emmite, who owns Bee Sweet.
The winner of those dollars that are good at 28 stores in the downtown area will be posted on the Paris Downtown Association’s Facebook page Nov. 30.
