The Paris Remembrance Coalition will walk July 17 in memory of Herman and Irving Arthur.
The event is part of ongoing efforts to create awareness and get a permanent historical marker of the lynching of the two Black brothers in Paris 101 years ago this week.
“This year, we will be hosting a ‘remembrance walk’ along the route that the Arthur brothers bodies were drug after the lynching,” said Melinda Watters, an event organizer and a descendent of John Hodges, who was the landlord to the Arthur family. “The hope of the walk is to create space to acknowledge the past history, lament the related loss, and to continue to step toward racial unity and healing in our community.”
All are invited to attend, she said.
“We’re relying on personal invitations and getting the word out,” she said.
The coalition has been working with the Equal Justice Initiative to get a historical marker in place, but the organization wants to make sure more awareness is emphasized in the community and local history, Watters said.
“A part of it is they don’t want you to just get a marker and put it up,” she said. “They want you to educate your community.”
Last year, on the 100th anniversary of the event, the descendants of the Hodge and Arthur families met to bridge the gap at the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial for a small, Covid-friendly ceremony. That day, Watters apologized to members of the Arthur family for the role her ancestors played in the death of the brothers.
Herman Arthur also got a paver at the memorial in remembrance of his service in the military.
Over 100 years ago, Hodges, and his son, William, were killed in an exchange of gunfire when the two appeared for the second time at the Arthur home to threaten the family about a debt they owed and about any thoughts of leaving the farm. Scared for their lives, the brothers fled to Oklahoma, but were returned to the Lamar County Jail.
A lynching mob broke into the jail, strung them up on a flagpole, then burned their bodies and dragged them through the Black neighborhood.
This year, the coalition hopes the remembrance will be bigger.
“This is our next event to try to keep this history in the presence of the community, so it’s not forgotten,” Watters said.
The coalition has held monthly meetings to keep moving forward with the marker and to expand the group, she added.
The event will start at 9 a.m. July 17 where the brothers were lynched, 740 6th St. SW, and follow the same route as the mob.
“The community is invited to attend with a posture of unity and hope,” Watters said.
