In the last of three debate-esque events, Texas Senate District 1 Democratic candidate Audrey Spanko made a stop in Lamar County on Tuesday to talk about the economy and job opportunities in East Texas, with a focus on raising up individuals over corporations and diversifying the state’s portfolio.
“We have to be thinking about who our current senators are beholden to. We have to make sure we are electing folks who aren’t owned by corporate PACs or special interests,” Spanko said. “… We need to make sure we are electing people who are going to work for us and for East Texas, who aren’t afraid of innovation, who are going to do what we need to do to make some positive change happen for all of us.”
Livestreaming in front of an audience at Love Civic Center, Spanko answered questions from a moderator, Paris News managing editor Klark Byrd, about her views. Her opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Brian Hughes, was invited in July to debate the candidate, but has not contacted the Spanko campaign. In order to help get her views out there, she has been hosting these forum events, with a moderator to ask her questions on topics and taking questions from the audience afterwards. The first two covered education and health care.
East Texas should focus on raising all boats, not just corporate interests, Spanko said Tuesday. The minimum wage hasn’t been increased from $7.25 per hour since 2009. And she believes raising it to $10 per hour wouldn’t hurt smaller businesses.
“I believe most of our small businesses here are part of the community and are already taking care of the workers they employ, and they make sure those folks are paid a living wage because they are our families, our friends; they are a part of our community,” Spanko said. “That minimum wage needs to be increased for corporations, for big business, who are employing hundreds of thousands across the state, (to make sure they) are actually putting their fair share into our community.
“If we put more money into our community, we are encouraging them to put those dollars back into our economy, visiting those small businesses.”
By lifting underlying structures like health care, education and internet access, Senate District 1 could not only attract more but higher quality businesses as well.
“It’s all intertwined; it’s all very much integrated,” Spanko said.
Access to health care is important. Companies also look at the quality of education in an area, and in this global economy especially, internet access, she said.
“Which company is going to come to East Texas if their company doesn’t have access to the internet?” Spanko asked.
Part of the candidate’s overall economic approach is bringing green jobs to the area as well, she said. Texas is heavily dependent on revenue from the oil and gas industry, as well as sales taxes, which can prove detrimental, as it has during the Covid-19 pandemic. Losses in that industry are contributing to an expected $11 billion loss in state revenue.
“I think we are far too reliant on one revenue stream,” Spanko said. “We will see a huge deficit this next legislative session. I don’t think we have to fully divest from oil, but we do have to diversify.”
Former Texas House of Representatives member and Parisian Mark Homer, who represented Lamar County from 1999 to 2009, offered the analogy of the combustion engine.
“In the whole oil and gas versus green energy fight, it’s heresy to talk about the oil and gas industry in a negative light in Texas, and we know it’s not going to go away overnight, and it is a part of our culture,” he said. “... I liken it to, and it’s kind of ironic, you go back to the early 1900s, when the combustion engine was coming up, and if the people fighting against the Green New Deal were in power then, we would still be riding horses today. Now, oil is the horse, and green is the oil.”
When questions were opened up to the public, local Democratic Party leader Gary O’Connor asked if Spanko would be willing to close corporate tax loopholes, which she replied in the affirmative.
“Just because you have more dollars doesn’t mean you should be paying less,” Spanko said.
Spanko’s aunt, Cindy Addy, was in the audience, and she spoke up and said she was proud of her niece.
“She’s delightful all of the time,” Addy said. “I’m really impressed.”
“I am too, and I’m not your aunt,” another audience member said.
