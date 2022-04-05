Lamar County Commissioner Alan Skidmore says he will not benefit from the county’s $569,000 purchase of property on North Main Street although questions about his relationship with the real estate agent in charge of the sale have been raised.
On Monday, Skidmore filed a letter regarding the accusation with the Lamar County Commissioner’s Court.
“The Realtor selling the property in question is Shelly Briggle and is my first cousin,” the letter states. “The Realtor is employed by the seller of the previously mentioned property and not Lamar County. I have no personal interest in this Realtor or land, nor will I receive any monetary gain from the purchase or selling of this property.”
According to state law, a local public official is considered to have a substantial interest under the local government code if a person is related in the first degree by consanguinity (blood relation) or affinity (marriage). A cousin is considered in the third degree and does not require an official to recuse himself from action.
Meeting in special session, commissioners also approved a $161,500 contract with Fannin & Fannin Engineering of Midland for an upcoming project to relocate air handling units from the courthouse roof to the north parking lot in an attempt to stop recurring leaks.
Commissioners added the $65,404 purchase of emergency management software and training on its use for the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to the county’s list of items to be purchased with roughly $9.5 million in American Rescue Act funding but took no action on a request for funding from the United Way of Lamar County for its rental assistance program.
Executive director Jenny Wilson told the court the organization helped 41 familes at a cost of $20,000 in 2020; 90 families at $62,000 in 2021 and 22 families so far in 2022 at a cost of $17,000. In addition, 82 families were helped with utilities in 2020, 264 families in 2021 and so 104 families in 2022, Wilson said.
“When everything started shutting down in March of 2020 because of the pandemic, we realized we needed to go from the back room to the front lines,” Wilson said. “I will tell you that we are helping families all throughout Lamar County. It’s an expensive program to run, but we know that it is so important.
