Scooter’s Coffee will open Monday at 4075 Lamar Ave. in Paris.
First-day customers can try the company’s signature drink, the Caramelicious, or choose other items from the menu such as espressos, fruit smoothies, or baked-from-scratch pastries, and breakfast options, according to a spokesman from Schooter’s Coffiee.
Scooter’s in Paris will be a drive-thru kiosk that the spokeman said will offer service that is “amazingly fast.
The company was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, and has been adding new locations annually, the spokesman said.
“New Scooter’s Coffee locations are chosen by a number of factors. A lot of times, the franchisees have a connection to the community. Other times, we see that a community shares our core values. But no matter what the case may be, we see a need for specialty coffee in your area,” he said.
The new business will employ 15 people, he said.
To check on job openings in Paris or to check out the menu go to scooterscoffee.com.
