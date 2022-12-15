Funding for the reconstruction of Loop 286 in Paris has gained Texas Department of Transportation official approval at a cost of roughly $90 million with the support of $900,000 each from the City of Paris and Lamar County through efforts of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority.
SuRRMA board chairman and local businessman Jay Hodge appeared before Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting with the news as well as to inform the city that longtime SuRRMA board member and city representative Curtis Fendley is stepping down from the position at the end of his term in January.
“Curtis Fendley has served as the City of Paris representative since our board’s inception and has served admirably for many years, but wishes to not extend his term,” Hodge said. “I am happy to work with the city and make a recommendation for the open position..”
The council agreed to accept applications for the position and to make a nomination at a January meeting
Speaking about the Loop 286 project, Hodge noted that both Lamar County Commissioners’ Court and Paris City Council each have pledged 1%, or $900,000, of the $90 million estimate.
“This project was chosen over others because of our community’s financial commitment,” Hodge said. “Thank you for your commitment to ensuring that our community’s infrastructure is ready for the future.”
As announced earlier this year, planned improvements on the northeast portion of the Loop call for high-speed, nonstop lanes for travelers passing through the area and low-speed, controlled frontage roads for local traffic and business access between Pine Mill Road and Stillhouse Road.
“This project will consist of building a new overpass at North Collegiate, rebuilding the overpass at FM 195, and adding one-way frontage roads on both sides of the Loop,” Hodge said. “This project is projected to improve safety and could reduce crashes by up to 65%.”
Improvements to the southeast portion of the Loop include expansion of the roadway to five lanes with two lanes in either direction and one shared median as a left-turn lane.There also are plans to improve the Loop’s intersection with S. Collegiate Drive near Paris High School.
Hodge said the project is not expected to be environmentally ready until the Spring/Summer of 2023 at which time TxDOT will begin the purchasing of right of ways, a process expected to take 18-24 months.
“The original anticipated start day is 2026, but if everything goes perfect, we could be looking at late 2024 or an early 2025 start, which is up to one year before the 2026 anticipated date. “The money will need to be exchanged 60 days before construction starts, which is expected to take 30 months.”
Authorized by the Texas Transportation Commission, SuRRMA was created in 2007 to include Delta, Hunt, Hopkins and Lamar counties, each with two representatives on the board of directors and a chairman appointed by the governor.
Then Gov. Rick Parry appointed Don Wall of Paris as the authority’s first chairman, who served until 2011 when Perry appointed Delbert Horton II, of Cooper, who served until Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Hodge in November 2019. Holland Harper represents Lamar County on the board.
The purpose of regional mobility authorities is to assist in the financing, design, planning, operation and expansion of transportation projects. SuRRMA played a significant role in the expansion of U.S. 24 from Delta to Lamar County with both the City of Paris and Lamar County contributing $1.5 million toward the project.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
