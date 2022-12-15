Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Funding for the reconstruction of Loop 286 in Paris has gained Texas Department of Transportation official approval at a cost of roughly $90 million with the support of $900,000 each from the City of Paris and Lamar County through efforts of the Sulphur River Regional Mobility Authority.

SuRRMA board chairman and local businessman Jay Hodge appeared before Paris City Council at a Monday night meeting with the news as well as to inform the city that longtime SuRRMA board member and city representative Curtis Fendley is stepping down from the position at the end of his term in January.

