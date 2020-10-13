DEPORT — For the first time in years, the City of Deport is significantly in the black, with a more than $88,000 surplus rolling over into next year’s budget.
“That’s the best position Deport’s been in in years,” Mayor John Mark Francis said.
At a Monday City Council meeting, Francis also announced the city’s fund balance was at a healthy $75,000 and that coronavirus relief funds were still available for any Covid-19-related expenses.
The council heard a proposal for using the funds to install adapted water fountains at Deport Elementary, as well as other Prairiland ISD schools that Deport students attend, that would allow students to fill up their own water bottles instead of sharing a spout, which could be risky due to Covid-19. The fountains cost $950 each.
Council members agreed to move forward with the annual Trunk or Treat event, but with cars spaced 6 feet apart and masks available for participants at City Hall.
Francis announced that new LED lights had been installed at the city barn, and that the community center’s roof had been repaired for $800. Councilors agreed the community center could use more repairs, including tearing out and replacing old carpet, in order to preserve it for use by Deport residents.
“We need to keep it up,” Councilwoman Rebecca Crawford said. “The community center is the hub of the community.”
The city’s current budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year stands at $583,751.83, with the sales tax rate remaining at 7.75%.
