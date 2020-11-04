NOV. 3 to NOV. 4
Paris Police Department
Kenneth Darnell Dawson, 35: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Nathan Cardail Dawson, 33: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Chad Lee Bramlett, 45: Driving while intoxicated.
Heather Necole Meeks, 35: Bond surrender/public intoxication with three prior convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Nathalie Joe Brownfield, 39: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 200 grams.
Jimmy William Cas Haley, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams, possession
