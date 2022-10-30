A level three grievance hearing before the North Lamar Independent School District board of trustees to hear complaints filed by Teresa Bussell, former teacher, school board candidate and currently an instructional designer at Texas A&M University - Commerce, is scheduled at 7 a.m. Monday at the ditrict’s Roy C. Chadwick Administration Office, 3130 N. Main St.
Trustees also are expected to select a vendor to purchase furniture for the new elementary school and to discuss the possible dissolution of the Lamar County Shared Services Arrangement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.