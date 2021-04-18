On March 20, six students from Paris High School competed in the District UIL Speech and Debate competition in Pittsburg, Texas. Competitors included freshman Anderson Bunch, and juniors Brayden Sheppard, Miranda Morris, Ivy Bailey, Davis Green and TK Marshall. The students competed in the following events: Lincoln Douglas Debate, Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking, Prose Interpretation and Poetry Interpretation.
Four students advanced to the final round of competition.
Davis Green and TK Marshall qualified for the Virtual Speech/Debate Regional Competition on April 16. Green was to compete in Lincoln Douglas Debate and Persuasive Extemporaneous Speaking. Marshall was to compete in Prose Interpretation.
Cassandra Rogers coaches Extemporaneous Speaking and Debate. Lisa Lipstraw coaches Prose Interpretation and Poetry Interpretation.
