Paris Economic Development Corp. directors received a new perspective on the investment in speculative buildings this week from a Dallas metropolitan-based architect and building construction expert.
Instead of investing millions in what could be a risky expenditure, the team recommended the economic engine have on hand a set of flexible designs with a rapid construction turnaround to offer prospective clients.
The team made their case for an alternative that would cost roughly $50,000 compared to an expected $10 million for a 75,000 square-foot building. The presentation came at the request of executive director Maureen Hammond in response to an agenda item by board member Dr. A.J. Hashmi.
Carlos A. deSaracho, with Dallas-based Alliance Architects, and Michael Doddridge, senior business development manager based in the McKinney office with locally owned HWH, made the presentation after Hammond reviewed past statistics on prospect requests for buildings and Hashmi explained how his opinion about spec buildings has changed in the past few years.
“So what we are proposing is to go ahead and design a building with flexibility so that actual construction can begin within a relatively short time period,” Doddridge said. “It would be a tool for Maureen that most cities don’t have, and it does give you a benefit over everybody else. We call it “plug and play” because making a change is extremely quick.”
As the team has done with other cities, deSaracho estimated the initial outlay for a set of schematic drawings in the business park would cost roughly $52,000, and both Alliance and HWH would be on board to facilitate design and construction updates.
Before the team made their presentation, Hammond reviewed local statistics from the past five years that revealed out of 143 requests for proposals or information requested by interested business clients, 32 of the requests had an existing building requirement.
“We were able to submit for 13 of those 46 with an available building, and more times than not, what we submitted was not an ideal fit. In the past year, we’ve had 62 leads and we were not able to submit on 19% of those.”
Hashmi, who several months ago requested a discussion about a speculative building, explained how his position on the subject has changed.
“There were different reasons for my past opposition, one being we had a bad experience with a building in the past. But as we see today with our business growth we see a number of people wanting to come to Paris, and it’s a lot different now. I don’t see any harm in doing it at this time.”
However, Hashmi cautioned his colleagues about the type of building constructed.
“I think if we are going to do it, I think we need to get input from all the experts to make sure that our speculative building will not get disqualified because of some oddball issue of too high to too low of a ceiling or something of that sort.”
Afterwards, board chairman Josh Bray cautioned that before any decision is made about a speculative building, the group needs to take care of several “housekeeping items” on its land inventory to get sites construction ready.
