PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD is set to sell $7.5 million in bonds approved by voters in May and will kick in an additional $800,000 or so from the district’s $10.5 million fund balance to finance construction now in progress at the junior high and at Blossom Elementary campuses.
“That building cost estimate could go up or it could go down,” Superintendent Jeff Ballard said at a Monday night meeting. “We would start skimming some things off, and if you want me to skim it way back I will, but I think we would be just pinching pennies.”
Trustees seemed to be in agreement.
“We’ll leave it to your discretion,” trustee Ronnie Bridges said. “But with that kind of fund balance, I think we should do things right.”
A bond rating conference call is scheduled Sept. 28 with bond pricing and sale set for Oct. 19. The transfer of funds is expected Nov. 18, according to information shared by Ballard.
In other action, trustees increased per diem travel allowances for staff from $30 to $45 a day for overnight travel and set student travel meal rates at $7 for breakfast, $10 for lunch and $12 for dinner. The board also approved the part-time employment of retired teachers Dana Nutt and Deborah Hudson as intervention teachers paid through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to help with tutoring required by Texas HB 4545.
