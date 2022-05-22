CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Independent School District administration announced its high school’s top two graduating seniors as well as the teacher of the year last week.
Aliyah Cherry earned the highest GPA during her high school career to earn the right to give the valedictory address during the graduation ceremony Friday in the high school gym.
Michael Love was named salutatorian.
This is not the first time the two seniors have shared the spotlight.
Cherry and Love were named Homecoming queen and king last October.
Cherry was named to the 2A-All District Second team for girls basketball and was the CHS volleyball team’s most valuable player.
She was also named the Female Academic Athlete of the Year at the school.
Love was on the boy’s basketball team.
Rebecca Jones, who has been with the Clarksville ISD since 2018, was selected as the secondary education teacher of the year.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and health education from Texas A&M - Commerce, and teaches various science classes.
She began her teaching career in Paris in 1985.
