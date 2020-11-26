PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD is debating a $6 million to $6.5 million bond election in May along with the possibility of spending part of $14 million to $15 million in solar farm payments expected over the next three to four years.
Trustees instructed Superintendent Jeff Ballard to bring back more information at a December meeting. A decision would need to come by Feb. 12 to get the wheels in motion for a May 2021 school election.
“We wouldn’t sell bonds until July or August, but you would want to get an architect on board to help us plan so we can show our people what it is going to look like, where we are going to put things so that they will know what they are voting on,” Ballard said at a Thursday meeting last week.
“We can have a bond election between $6 (million) and $6.5 million right now and not raise any taxes,” Ballard told trustees, based on information from school financial consultant John Blackburn with Live Oak Public Finance.
Because of five new solar farms approved in the district, Prairiland can expect a large increase in appraised value on the interest and sinking, or debt side, of the district’s tax rate while giving a $20,000 appraised value limitation on maintenance and operations values.
Included in an initial proposal are roughly $2.4 million in classrooms and a drive extension at Blossom Elementary; $140,000 for asphalt parking at Deport Elementary; $3.2 million at the junior high with six classrooms to replace portable buildings and a possible upgrade of the front of the school; $350,000 at the high school for new hallway flooring and a 60-by-60-foot addition to the agriculture building for career technical education classes.
In addition to construction funded by bond revenue, Ballard floated the idea for a new indoor athletic practice facility and fieldhouse estimated between $2.5million and $5 million, and a $4 million standalone career technical education building. At additional cost, Ballard mentioned a storm shelter at Deport and storm protection at Blossom by constructing a couple classrooms with concrete reinforcement. A need for a multi-purpose room at Blossom also became part of the discussion.
As Ballard spoke, trustees nodded heads in agreement but commented little.
“We’ve got the opportunity right now with this solar money to really take our school district up another notch,” Ballard said. “Our fund balance is fairly high, we’ve got $6 million coming from solar payments next year in addition to the money if you go out for a bond; and we’re getting an additional $8 (million) or $9 million in the next three or four years from the five solar farms already approved.”
Ballard continued.
“If we don’t take advantage of this right now, and you look 10 years from now this money won’t be there, and our facilities are not going to be in that great of shape.”
