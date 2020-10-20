BOGATA — The roller coaster for City Council isn’t quite over yet.
In a post dated Thursday, Bogata City Councilman Tex Loftin shared a copy of Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Rose’s announcement of his resignation from the Bogata City Council.
“It has been an honor to serve the city of Bogata as a city council member as well as mayor pro tem,” the note reads. “I love this city and want nothing but the best for its citizens. I have excepted(sic) a new position which is causing me and my family to move out of the area. Therefore, this is my resignation from the city council and as mayor pro tem effective on Oct. 15 of 2020. Thank you so much for this amazing opportunity and I wish nothing but the best for this great city.”
In an interview, Loftin said his friend Rose is a pastor, and he was moving to a church in Springfield, Missouri. He wished Rose all the best in his new church home.
“Sometimes God just calls you to a different place,” he said. “I hate to see him go.”
The resignation brings the council once again back down to four members. Rose, in his capacity as mayor pro tem, had been working with City Hall on the 2020-21 budget for the city. At the meeting last week, the council replaced Danny Eudy with Larry Hinsley. Before that, Eudy had replaced Councilwoman Alice Perry on the board after she and ex-Mayor Vincent Lum had resigned at one explosive meeting on Sept. 14, over pay for the Bogata Police Department and other budgetary expenses.
“I’m about ready for something in this town to go our way,” Loftin said. “You can’t make this stuff up.”
The paperwork has been filed for a called meeting on Monday, he added, where they expect to appoint a new mayor pro tem and appoint someone to replace Rose on the council.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Monday at the Bogata Community Center.
