More than a dozen amateur actors and Paris Community Theatre supporters showed up Tuesday at the organization’s Brown Center for the Arts for a prep session for PCT’s “Eastside Story: Murder Mystery Dinner” set for 7 p.m., Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Paris.
Event directors Amy Burrows and Lucia Bunch, both longtime PCT participants and each teachers of high school drama students, walked the volunteers through the information they would need to know to portray characters from the murder mystery dinner script, which draws its inspiration from various films and TV sources portraying 1950s high school students and their rivalries, which can, on occasion, turn homicidal.
“‘East Side Story’ is a fun, exciting, ’50s themed murder mystery,” said Burrows. “During a ‘friendship sockhop’ between two rival high school and their students, someone ends up murdered, and everyone at the event is tasked with solving the mystery and uncovering the killer. We are encouraging the diners to come dressed as their favorite character from the 1950s, but it is not required. The Pink Chicks or the T-Birds will welcome you into their gang of cool cats and kittens as you work together to solve the mystery.”
Each of the 25 tables and the people seated at them will represent one character in the game. The identity of the “victim” and the “killer” will be a closely guarded secret until they are revealed during the course of the game. Those that solve the mystery will receive a prize.
A meal, prepared by the Elks Club’s kitchen staff, of grilled chicken, green beans and mashed potatoes, salad with dressing with rolls and drinks will be served at the table. Dessert will be a choice of Mississippi mud pie or the kitchen’s popular bread pudding. A cash bar will be available for those choosing adult beverages.
The hall will be decorated to suit the theme and ’50s music, including live performances of songs and dances, will be the backdrop for the evening.
Tickets for the show, a fundraiser for PCT, are sold out.
“The event is sponsored by David House Jewelry of Paris,” said Bunch. “David has generously underwritten this event — and we cannot thank him enough.”
Each of the 25 tables available at the venue will have a table leader — a costumed volunteer in character or a seated ticket holder in attendance — who will pass out “clues” and instructions to the players through several rounds throughout the evening. Bunch and Burrows will emcee the event and a power point presentation will provide instruction on how the game is played.
The volunteers on hand Tuesday received information sheets on their characters with clues to share, questions to avoid and other general instructions for how the event will proceed. Other volunteers, including a cadre of Paris Junior College students, will receive the information before Saturday.
After the prep session, some of the enactors adjourned to the theater’s costume shop to find and get fitted with clothes for their parts. PCT costume director Celia Stogner was on hand to help with the search, as they combed through racks of thematically appropriate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.