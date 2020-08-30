BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court on Monday will again discuss and possibly take action on a request to delete the full-time Emergency Management coordinator position from the list of approved positions and replace it with one part-time position to work 26 hours per week and one part-time position to work four hours per week.
It’ll be the second time the commissioners discuss the move after a motion to approve the action last week failed for lack of a second. Monday’s agenda also calls for an executive session to deliberate a City of Blossom EMS contract. Discussion also is planned for 2020-21 positions and salaries and discussion of the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
The meeting is to take place at 10 a.m. Bonham City Council Chambers, 514 Chestnut St. in Bonham, with teleconference available by Zoom with meeting ID 878 4880 6324.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet again at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the county’s disaster declaration; its Covid-19 operations plan; completion and acceptance of bridge and embankment improvements; and to hear a presentation regarding Bois d’Arc Lake. Commissioners may also schedule an 8:45 a.m. Sept. 22 public hearing for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
That meeting also will be available through teleconference on Zoom with meeting ID 835 6223 1271.
