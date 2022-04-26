CLARKSVILLE – Red River County commissioners conveyed some property to the county near the County Jail on Monday during a meeting in the County Annex.
The action allowed commissioners to suspend any taxes on the land and it will be held until needed for future expansion,
The commissioners, with County Judge L.D. Williamson and precinct 3 Commissioner Jeff Moore absent, voted to allow precinct 1 Commissioner Donnie Gentry to sell a county truck through an auction.
Precinct 4 Commissioners Dan Hailey was given permission to sell sell five vehicles including three pickups and two old dump trucks, and to buy a dump truck,
The commissioners tabled approving Mike Culpepper’s subdivision plat due to lack of proper paperwork. Culpepper said he would take care of the matter and is plat request will be placed on the next meeting agenda.
