Despite the current pandemic, the Red River Leadership Institute has been successful in its initial phase, and the directors hope to keep that momentum by applying for a $300,000 grant, Mary Beth Rudel told the Ark-Tex Council of Governments on Thursday.
“The Red River Leadership Institute had participants from the four-state area. … It was successful,” Rudel, the deputy director of ATCOG told the group over Zoom. “In June 2020, we had 25 graduates. Even with Covid, it was still a success.”
Rudel was returning to the board to apply for a $300,000 economic development grant with a $90,000 in-kind match requirement.
The goal was to “really push it and get it out there so after the grant we can support it with local funding,”
she said.
The RRLI was started in 2019 and won a grant with the Arkansas Economic Development Institute for a trial run of the program, Rudel said. The group held classes in each state on leadership and regionalism; workforce, economic, community and downtown development; and entrepreneurship and innovation, with distinguished speakers from across the country to share their information.
The three-year grant the organization is applying for now would allow the institute to continue its mission and cover basic operations, speaker/presenter expenses, travel, a website and supplies and promotions, she said.
The council agreed to apply for the grant.
In his executive director’s report, Chris Brown told council members that ATCOG has been selected by the Texas Water Development Board to create a regional flood planning group for the Lower Red River-Sulphur River-Cypress River area. The planning area covers 20 counties in northeast Texas. The board has given ATCOG a $910,400 grant to create a plan that will be due to the TWDB in January 2023 and will be required to be updated every five years.
“The area covers from Grayson County to Cass, Marion and even to Marshall,” Brown said.
The council also approved Texas Commission on Environmental Quality applications permits for several cities and businesses, including renewals of permits for Turner Industries in Paris, which manufactures pipe; the Silgan Containers Manufacturing Corp., which manufactures cans for Campbell Soup; and the Natural Gas Pipeline Co., which sends compressed gas throughout the region and is located in Roxton.
