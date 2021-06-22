Though the Paris Goodwill store might be best known for helping communities in need, it’s also got a bit of a competitive streak. Through June 30, Goodwill of Paris is participating in a water bottle donation competition that spans 15 counties — the full breadth of Northeast Texas.
In the second annual water bottle drive for the Goodwills in Northeast Texas, all donations will go to homeless shelters in need. Additionally, all who donate bottles of water will receive a coupon for 10% off a purchase.
Last year, Goodwill in Sherman won by collecting 75 cases of bottled water, a number that the Goodwill in Paris is hoping to beat this year. And though their numbers have lingered at seven, the Paris store is hopeful they can still beat their goal of 80 cases by the end of the month.
Cases of bottled water can be dropped off at the Paris store at 1161 NW Loop 286, Paris.
However, the competition seems pretty stiff, much of it coming from rival Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.
“It depends on the store managers and the employees and also the other civil clubs that go on. For instance last year, our Sherman Rotary said, ‘oh, we’re gonna whoop Grayson County Rotary Club, and we’re taking 50 cases of bottled water to the Lamar store, and our Grayson Rotary said, ‘I don’t think so,’” said Sarah Pierce, vice president for marketing and communications at Goodwill Industries in Northeast Texas.
The idea was sparked during the pandemic, when Goodwill employees and attendees often found themselves unable to leave their homes or serve in the ways they normally like to do.
“So last year during the pandemic, what we decided to do since not many people were getting out and about and we were able to stay open, we thought, ‘OK, how can we engage our community when right now there’s not a whole lot we can do?’ So that’s where the idea came from with the water bottle drive. It’s hot, summer’s getting crazy. How can we be proactive and engage in nonprofits that are otherwise missing out on donations that they would normally get?” Pierce said.
Because last year’s event was such a success, Goodwill opted to go for it again this year.
“This will be the second year that we are intentionally engaging in the communities that we serve. And our territory covers 15 counties. And not only do we make an impact while we help individuals with disabilities or disadvantages find gainful employment, we also want to be intentional and make an impact within the other needs of the communities with other nonprofits, for instance food pantries, homeless shelters, animal shelters, nursing homes, and whatnot,” Pierce said.
Ultimately, Pierce says her favorite part about working on projects such as these is seeing the good it brings out in people.
“We’re giving beyond ourselves. We’re thinking of others. It’s not about us; it’s about them. There’s good in everything, and it’s about finding that good and tapping into that good and reaching the need and meeting the need. It’s a heartfelt kind of a thing. It’s about our heartstrings,” Pierce said.
Goodwill has more planned to help the community following the water bottle drive. It also plans to host an animal shelter drive, during which it will gather paper towels, kitty litter, Clorox wipes and gloves.
