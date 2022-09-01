The Alzheimer’s Association and the United Way of Lamar County will hold a free Lunch and Learn from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., Sept. 23 at CFParis, 3410 Main St., and registration for the event is encouraged due to space limitations.
Lunch will be provided. To register, visittinyurl.com/ParisALZ or call 1-800-272-3900.
