BONHAM — Bars in Fannin County have received Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approval to reopen now that the county’s Trauma Service Area’s Covid-19 hospitalization rate is under 15%, officials said late Thursday.
Businesses in the county were allowed to expand capacity back to 75% earlier this week after the hospitalization rate stayed under the 15% threshold as set by Gov. Greg Abbott for seven consecutive days. The county had been under the greater restrictions of executive order 32 since Dec. 4.
Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said bars and similar establishments may now reopen to a maximum occupancy of 50%, and they must follow any additional guidelines as ordered in executive order 32.
