OCT. 13 to OCT. 14
First Responder-Paris
Oct. 13
9:21 to 9:54 a.m., 185 31st St. SW.
10:56 to 11:11 a.m., 2915 Carson Lane.
3:05 to 3:17 p.m., 2760 Willow Bend.
3:45 to 3:49 p.m., 2675 N.Main St.
4:36 to 4:44 p.m., 19000 Highway 82 W.
6:53 to 7:02 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Oct. 14
3:23 to 3:48 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Oct. 13
3:11 to 3:45 p.m., 1500 N. Main St.
3:45 to 4:12 p.m., 2675 N. Main St.
Public Service
Oct. 13
7:41 to 7:54 p.m., 1100 W. Shiloh St.
8:12 to 8:23 p.m., 345 6th St. SE.
