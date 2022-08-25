Bogata City sign

City of Bogata

 By Kim Cox

BOGATA — Former city police officer Dustin San Jule is the new public works director, replacing former longtime director Wyatt Bush.

San Jule, a 15-year veteran of the Bogata Police Department, said it was time for a new beginning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.