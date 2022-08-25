BOGATA — Former city police officer Dustin San Jule is the new public works director, replacing former longtime director Wyatt Bush.
San Jule, a 15-year veteran of the Bogata Police Department, said it was time for a new beginning.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community in a different way and being a little more hands-on,” he said Monday, the second day of his new position. “After 15 years, I figured it was time for a new venture.”
San Jule said he was born in Schenectady, NY, in 1979, before moving to Texas, where he graduated from Bonham High School.
He said he spent close to six years in the military and was deployed to Italy during Operation Allied Force in 1999.
San Jule said his military experience will help him with his new position.
“The first year of military service, I was communication cables, which means digging holes,” he said.
San Jule said he went to work for the Red River County Sheriff’s Office after he was discharged from the military before being hired by Bogata in 2007.
San Jule said he doesn’t have any immediate goals as director, but will seek multiple state certifications for his new role.
“Right now, my goals are getting wastewater and drinking water certifications through (the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality), so I can be fully qualified with the City of Bogata,” San Jule said.
San Jule said he remains a reserve officer with Bogata police and also serves as a volunteer firefighter.
Bush, who had worked for the City of Bogata since 1986, said he plans to spend more time working on his popular YouTube channels “Turning Rust” and “Restored,” which have almost 800,000 subscribers combined.
“I feel more comfortable turning things over to him instead of a stranger,” Bush said. “He has the city’s best interest at heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.