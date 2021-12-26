COOPER LAKE – The body of Gerry Grigg, 73, was found Dec. 20 after 10 a.m., in Cooper Lake, according to Game Warden Chris Fried of Delta County.
Grigg was last seen Friday and his family posted on Facebook that members had not heard from him since.
He was reported missing Sunday by friends who saw his truck parked near a boat dock at the lake, Fried said Thursday.
The search for Grigg started Dec. 19 in the evening and was halted until the next morning, he said
“He was in the water wearing a life jacket,” Fried said. “He was wearing a life vest.
His family posted a Facebook message Dec. 19 about their relative.
“Our Papaw is missing. He is 73 years old and his last known whereabouts was Klondike Boat Ramp. It is possible he has been missing since Friday afternoon. He and his kayak are not with his truck at the ramp. Please, please, please share this post to help bring him home. We love him very much and he is very important to our family,” the Facebook post said.
They later updated the post with the grim news that “he didn’t make it.”
His kayak and other items were also found during the search Dec. 20.
His body was sent to a lab for an autopsy after an inquest by Justice of the Peace Shannon McCulloch, according to a news release from the Delta County Sheriff’s Office.
Fried said the autopsy has been completed, but he was not comfortable releasing the results.
Grigg’s Facebook page said he was a resident of Denison and showed that fishing was a favorite pastime.
Texas Parks and Wildlife officers as well as members of the sheriff’s offices of Delta and Hopkins counties, along with Delta County Emergency Management members, the Texas Department of Public Safety Air 101 crew and members of the Grigg’s family took part in the search.
