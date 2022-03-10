Editor’s note: This is the second part of a two-part series dealing with autism.
Quinton Anderson is 22 years old, and he is living with a condition formerly known as Asperger’s Syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism.
Like most people who find themselves on the autism spectrum, Quinton can have problems socializing and communicating, but those hurdles have become manageable and minor over time. He drives himself around, although he admits it makes him a bit nervous. He’s attending Northeast Texas Community College and lives in an apartment on his mom and stepdad’s farm. If something needs tending to, like with the cows or anything else, Quinton can handle it. But when it comes to loud, crowded places, he tends to stay away, and he can be painfully shy.
One of the main reasons for his self-sufficiency, in addition to a devoted mother and set of grandparents, are Sherry and Randy Hollis of Talco.
Quinton’s mother, Kim Brown Lunsford, married and gave birth to Quinton. The marriage ended while her son was very small. The Hollis' daughter, Robin, babysat Quinton that summer. A babysitter had been hired, but it didn’t work out. Nancy and Eddie Brown, Quinton’s maternal grandparents, were working and couldn’t help, and Kim, a nurse, was not getting home from work until 7 at night.
When Robin had to go back to college that fall, the Hollises told Kim that they “love this child and want to keep him.”
“I didn’t get married again until I was 40, and for a long time it was just Quinton and me, but we had the best help,” Lunsford said.
Quinton had had his struggles. Things other children mastered quickly proved to be a huge challenges for him. Buttons, shoelaces and fasteners were difficult for him, and he seemed to lack the ability to just throw his head back and laugh. Instead, he would put his arms down straight from his sides and rub his fingers and thumb — that’s how he expressed happiness for many years.
At age 6, a teacher asked that he be tested, thinking he might have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, a common misdiagnosis for young people with autism because many symptoms overlap, according to the Asperger/Autism Network. In Quinton’s case, however, his doctor diagnosed him with Asperger’s Syndrome.
Asperger’s Syndrome was added to the American Psychiatric Association’s mental disorders manual in 1994 as a separate disorder from autism, according to the Autism Society. The syndrome was characterized by good language and cognitive skills, above-average intelligence, obsession with particular subjects, limited eye contact, clumsiness, delayed motor skills, a lack of empathy, difficulty socializing and repetitive behaviors. In 2013, the syndrome was rolled under the umbrella diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder and ceased to be a medical diagnosis.
Once he was diagnosed, Quinton took special classes. He found ways to hide from other children the fact that he couldn’t tie his own shoes or button his jeans so he wouldn’t stand out as different. Velcro made that attainable. It wasn’t until the seventh grade that he succeeded in tying his shoes, and what an exciting day that was for his family — a goal was achieved, and it’s hard for them to explain how monumental something so simple could be.
One thing Quinton excelled at was hammering. He had a toy tool set, and then a real set. He loved to hammer as a toddler. Randy Hollis nicknamed him “Hammer,” and it has stuck. He may be Quinton in Mt. Pleasant, but in the Talco area he is and always will be Hammer.
Quinton’s road with education wasn’t smooth. Like the majority of children with autism, even high functioning, certain subjects were super easy and others a big struggle. Basic math and geometry were no problem for him, but abstract concepts such as algebra were difficult.
He was popular, unlike a lot of children with any form of autism. He would do something new and look to family for reassurance that he was doing it right. With that reassurance, he gained confidence.
His mom laughs that she had the only kid who would rather watch The History Channel than cartoons. Texas history fascinated Quinton. In the seventh grade, his history project was an exact replica of the Alamo under siege. Placed on plywood, this monumental project was the result of uncounted hours of labor. Sherry Hollis and grandmother Nancy Brown helped him research. He took plastic army soldiers, cut away modern weaponry and painted them in painstakingly accurate uniforms, even down to the various regiments of Mexican soldiers. He learned to use a Dremel tool and used it to create the river and modify figures.
The one battle flag there is proof of is the one he chose to create for his reconstruction. The Alamo defenders, the different cannons, they are all there. The project was such a hit at Rivercrest ISD that it was put on display at Region 8 Education Center. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas heard about it and were so impressed they sent him letters and flags that flew over the Alamo. It was entered into the Titus County Fair and won Best of Show. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas would have put it on display at the Alamo, but the site was under renovation. It is now part of the Talco museum. The project seemed to provide him with reassurance and pride.
“Hammer gives anything he’s interested in 120%,” Randy Hollis said.
Quinton’s goals in life require higher education.
“I want to get my degree in history and teach it at a college level. Then I can go on and be an archaeologist,” he said.
He grins shyly as Randy Hollis and his mom tease him about being “Indiana Jones.”
His bond with his mentor is beautiful to see.
“This is my boy,” Randy Hollis said firmly.
In the outdoor world, Quinton found something that fulfills and encourages him. Randy Hollis is from Louisiana and grew up hunting and fishing, and as Quinton grew, he began teaching the boy how to fish and hunt and how to conserve and cherish the lakes and woods. As soon as Quinton could walk, he was going with Randy Hollis to hunt or fish. He was 4 when he harvested his first turkey.
His grandfather, Eddie Brown, also helped teach him about the natural world, but suffered from serious health problems.
All through his school years, Quinton and Randy Hollis expanded their hunting and fishing expeditions. He studied woodcraft and conservation. He also learned to not waste anything caught or hunted. He grew up eating the Hollis’ traditional Cajun foods. Étouffée, boudin, jambalaya were his favorites. His mom said he didn’t want mac and cheese or chicken nuggets, he wanted the foods that “mysherry” made. And those foods at the Hollis’s, his grandparents’s and his mom’s homes were frequently venison, duck, turkey and lake-caught fish, prepared in a variety of ways.
Through the years, the Hollises and Quinton have gone to ever-widening places to hunt and enjoy nature. Hunting locally gave way to trips to Oklahoma, then Colorado, then Alaska.
The young man seems to have a natural affinity with the outdoor world. A child who once had to have Velcro closure on his jeans was able to instinctively learn to snag salmon, a skill that requires a lot of coordination. His aim is so good that a week-long hunting trip is often cut short because he bags his game on day one. When he and the Hollises went salmon fishing in Alaska, he was the only one to catch a King salmon. They brought home 80 pounds of salmon for the families to enjoy.
In true fashion, Quinton doesn’t just know how to harvest game, he knows about wildlife habits and the land. He can explain in detail habitat, life phases and the reasons a creature behaves the way it does.
He calls turkeys by mouth — no mechanical call needed — and he does elk the same way. Freezers are stocked with crappie, bass, catfish, duck, turkey, deer, elk and more. It’s in the years of learning about nature he has found his greatest joy.
Each autistic person is different, capable of different things and different levels of independent function. There is no doubt that being in tune with nature, being self-sufficient and outdoors has been a large part of Quinton’s success in a world that is so often challenging.
Although becoming a college teacher and an archaeologist may be more difficult for Quinton than for others, he does not let his autism define him. It does not keep him from attaining his goals. And, as barriers fall and goals are achieved, it may just be that his thumbs and fingers might, just might, rub back and forth as his shy smile bursts forth.
