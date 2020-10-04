After breast cancer surgery, what Diane Partin wanted most was having everything back to normal.
“Every person is different, every person feels different,” she said. “I had so many people saying ‘Why?’
“Until you are the one walking in those shoes, you have no idea what you will do.”
Partin and her husband, Roy, are transplants from Kissammee, Florida, and have lived in Paris for the past 11 years. For 15 years before her breast cancer diagnosis in May 2018, she used hormone replacement therapy, which was the main cause of the cancer, a form called ductal carcinoma in situ. Her treatment included mastectomies and radiation therapy, which left third-degree burns on her body.
After her diagnosis and treatment, Partin opted to go for breast reconstruction surgery, but it came with unintended side effects, the main one being no feeling in her chest.
“It was nothing there,” she said, adding she couldn’t feel a hug from her grandchildren, or anything for that matter.
Her reconstruction surgery used fat from her abdomen to build the new “bumper boards,” she called them.
“It’s all 100% me, no implants,” Partin said, which impressed her, but the lack of sensation bothered her.
She said she found an article online about a breakthrough surgery, called resensation, that would give her feeling back in her chest. She spoke about it with her doctor, Dr. Jason Potter, who practices in an office at the Dallas Plastic Surgery Institute.
“It’s just amazing what they can do,” Partin said. “He said, ‘My partner and I are just starting to talk about offering this.’”
Numbness can often be a side effect of mastectomies, according to Potter’s partner, Dr. Joshua Lemmon.
“During a mastectomy, nerves that provide sensation to the breast are cut when the breast tissue is removed,” he said. “When those nerves are left unrepaired, a woman is typically left with breasts that, even after reconstruction, can be completely numb. To put it in perspective, you can think about the numbness you experience after a dental procedure and how awkward and uncomfortable that feels.
“Now, imagine that feeling over a much larger portion of your body, and it’s permanent. Up until now, we didn’t have a good solution for restoring sensation. We were able to achieve great results in terms of the outward appearance of the breast, but we weren’t able to address post-mastectomy numbness.”
The surgery uses a new kind of graft, Potter said.
“With resensation, we are able to reconnect the nerves that were cut during the mastectomy using Avance Nerve Graft, a nerve allograft provided by a company called Axogen,” he said. “Through this procedure, we are now able to not only help our patients look like themselves, but also give them the chance to feel like themselves again. We are proud to offer access to pioneering treatments and techniques like resensation to help improve the quality of life for patients like Diane, and we are seeing promising results.”
And now, everything is going wonderfully, Partin said.
“It was pretty miraculous, what Dr. Potter did,” she said. “This surgery was huge for me, mentally and physically. If I touched my chest, there was nothing there, and now I have about 60% feeling back, and I’m still gaining.”
Her cancer was only found because her doctor, Steve Clifford, insisted on a 3D mammogram, instead of a traditional 2D image.
“Early detection is so important,” Partin said. “It was so hard to find it. It wasn’t hard and round like a tumor.”
She added she wanted to encourage women to take care of themselves and offered to talk with those who needed it.
“I didn’t have anyone to talk to,” she said. “I ran into a 27-year-old in my dentist’s office, who was going through what I had. That just broke my heart.”
Partin, a former nurse’s assistant, said when at a doctor’s office, there are no stupid questions.
“Women need to ask questions, research and be in charge of their own health,” she said.
Two years after diagnosis and treatment, she said she’s happy with where she’s at.
“Yes, I wish I still had my own, but I can look in the mirror and be happy with what I see,” Partin said. “It was a roller coaster ride, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
