CLARKSVILLE — A country and western band belted out a gospel classic, ice cream dribbled down a 4-year-old’s mouth, and a lot of people got out and about Saturday for Clarksville’s annual SpringFest. Across the square, Melinda Watters hosted a juried art show.
“It’s been excellent,” Watters said in the gallery of Culture Citizen. “I don’t know how many people have come in here, but it’s been a full day.”
The art show wasn’t planned as a part of the SpringFest, but both events complemented each other, with visitors wandering around downtown Clarksville’s square. SpringFest organizer Carla Caldwell said they had 55 vendor booths and 12 informational booths.
“Everybody I’ve talked to said they did good or better than expected,” she said. “There was a vendor selling birdhouses, and he said he sold out.”
The art show was juried by Josephine Durkin, a professor at Texas A&M Commerce. Watters said they had 11 entries, from Pat Boussand, Jean Maninger, Shelby Hutchens, Roberta Smith, Donna Dilbeck, Frances Robinson Julie Davidson, Jesse Holster and John Chapman. The theme of the show was “local legends/living stories.”
“It has to be by an artist who is native to Red River County or currently lives here and is inspired by the area and the people,” Watters said.
In her statement about the contest, Durkin gave best in show to Smith, who submitted two delicate, detailed watercolors of local plants “Ebony Spleenwort” and “Adder’s Tongue.”
“These are exquisitely painted,” Durkin said. “There’s a confidence in the painting shown by the way they are edited visually. That’s tough to do well with watercolor. These works are both ‘minimal’ and ‘maximal.’ From afar, the composition is wonderfully graphic due to the amount of empty space … but up close, the amount of care and delicate line work put into each leaf and vein show both a love for, and commitment to, the plant and act of painting.”
In the entranceway of the gallery, Latrece Daniels’ painting “Dream” hangs. Daniels said Watters gave her the canvas almost a decade ago while renovating the space. She was inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., she said.
“The canvas was hanging right here, and now it’s in the same space years later,” Daniels said.
Hosting a pop-up shop in the gallery, Cassie Randel served coffee. Her small coffee-roasting business, New Flower Coffee Roasters in Avery, is growing, and she thought the gallery would be a good place to bring in other customers and grow her business. She said she had an eye to possibly open a coffee shop.
“Right now, we’re just a roaster,” she said, “but I would like to open a coffee shop in Avery.”
Across the square, the house band for The Cowboy Church played gospel music, and Caldwell said she couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout.
“I really thought it was going to be a disaster,” she said, “because people weren’t showing up (early) to set up.”
But the square was crammed full of vendors and visitors, and they definitely plan on holding the SpringFest again next year. The money raised from vendor booths will go to Christmas events the merchants association holds every year, she said.
“This is the first time we’ve done SpringFest in years,” Caldwell said, adding that the previous organizer dropped the event several years ago, and the merchants association decided to bring it back. “We’re trying to bring more business into downtown.”
Everyone had a successful day, she said.
“I had one vendor come up, hug my neck and she said, ‘I did so well today,’” Caldwell said. “We’ve just had a little bit of everything, and so many things that were handcrafted by the individuals themselves.”
