Volunteers and employees in Lamar and Fannin counties have been working day in and day out to make the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine possible, giving their time to staff call centers to get people scheduled for their potentially lifesaving inoculations.
“The volunteers, they just come forward and then they do such a great job,” Interim Police Chief Randy Tuttle said. “This could not be as successful as it has been without them. I’m so, so thankful for them.”
In Lamar County, the Paris-Lamar County Health District and Paris Police Department have partnered to set up a volunteer-staffed call center to both register and schedule people for their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. In the few weeks the center has been open, volunteers have been able to register more than 1,200 people over the phone.
Mayor Pro Tem Paula Portugal, who has volunteered at the call center, said the idea came about after the City of Paris set up an online registration system for residents to get on a waitlist for the vaccine. Emergency management staff began to realize that many people in Lamar County, specifically elderly people who are eligible for the vaccine, don’t have internet access and likely needed help getting registered for their shots. They wanted to find a way to get people without an online connection set up for their vaccinations, and the call center was born.
Situated at the back of the police station on Clarksville Street is the Emergency Operations Center, a room filled with computers, phones and projectors intended for emergencies like disastrous weather. But in this case, the emergency is the Covid-19 pandemic.
At the front of the room is an operator’s desk facing a sea of computers, each with a piece of paper taped to it bearing a four-digit extension written in a large lettering. When a caller dials in, the operator types in an extension for an available volunteer and they take down the caller’s information.
Portugal said the call center helps to give people peace of mind, knowing that they’re in line to get the vaccine.
“(Callers) have been panicking, they’ve watched the news, they see people that sit two to three hours at a time and get a busy signal to try to register and they’re calling numerous numbers — pharmacies and city and health departments and so forth. So with this call, I don’t think they ever get a busy signal because if you call this number, (the operator) transfers you,” she said.
A small amount of personal information is needed, Portugal said, like the caller’s name and location, then a text is sent to that person’s phone with a verification code to ensure that when their time comes up on the waitlist, staff will be able to reach them. Portugal said that since many of the people who call in are elderly, it can present a challenge for them to check their text messages while staying on the line, so she said volunteers have adapted to give the caller their personal extension so they can hang up, write down their code and call back in.
“Now, most of these people are elderly. And so, like me, sometimes I can’t remember how to talk on the phone and retrieve a text at the same time. But it helps that I understand that,” Portugal said.
She said the work is gratifying, knowing that the volunteer has helped take a burden off someone’s back.
“It is rewarding … when you finish and they’ve got that verification code, you hear the most incredible relief in their voices,” Portugal said.
In Fannin County, Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson is in charge of their call center, which is staffed by paid employees and open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. He said their phones have been ringing off the hook, including calls from people hundreds of miles away.
“The only hiccup is that people are calling from all over the state of Texas, Oklahoma and various other states trying to get onto our list. People are going to extremes to try to find a vaccine, to go get a shot,” Hudson said.
Contrary to a claim made by Gov. Greg Abott at a January press conference, people from all over the country are eligible to receive a vaccine in Texas, but Hudson said those people are responsible for getting to Fannin County, and for returning three weeks later for their follow-up shot.
Hudson said another source of confusion comes from callers trying to get their second vaccine in Fannin County, which is designated as a hub along with Lamar County. He said the county is given a specific number of vaccines; just enough to give people a first and second shot. So they can’t dole out second shots to people who were vaccinated elsewhere.
Hudson added that callers must be aware of the brand of vaccination they first received. If it was a Moderna vaccine, their follow-up shot must also be from Moderna. The same goes for the Pfizer vaccine.
While he said his staff are keeping up with the calls, the process is laborious. Many people who are registered don’t pick up their phone when they’re called, Hudson said, because they think it’s a spam call. Some cell service providers even have filters that make the call show up as “Scam Likely.” He emphasized that anyone who is on the waitlist should pick up their phone, regardless of who they think it is, so their vaccine doesn’t get delayed.
Because of trepidation about picking up a call from an unknown number, Hudson said his staff have to call massive amounts of numbers each day. He said in a given day, they could call hundreds of numbers, but only about half of those people would actually pick up and get registered. Right now the Fannin County waitlist has over 4,000 people.
Hudson added that while his staff are working as hard as they can, they can’t keep up with all the calls they receive.
“We average probably around 500 to 600 calls a day,” he said. “We’re only able to answer 300 something because of the amount of manpower we have in the call center.”
As they work to get as many people registered as possible, Hudson stressed that the only way to get the vaccine is to just get on the waitlist.
“It’s not too uncommon for people to ask, how can they get to the top of list,” he said. “And ask ‘can I pay some money to get to the top of the list?’”
Hudson said he’s not sure how long the call center will be open — it’s contingent on how long the virus sticks around and how quickly people get vaccinated. But he said as long as vaccines are available, he and his staff will work hard to get them into people’s arms.
“It’s up in the air, but as long as the federal government keeps sending them, we’ll be open,” he said.
On Mondays and Tuesdays the Lamar County call center is used to set up appointments for vaccinations and on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. people can call in to get on the waitlist. The number is 903-737-4167. The Fannin County call center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The number is 903-583-2189.
