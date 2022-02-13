Paris Economic Development Corp board of directors is expected to approve the submission of a grant with the U.S. Economic Development Administration and receive a 2020-2021 outside audit report from McClanahan and Holmes when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
The board also is expected to approve a proposal and scope of work for branding and marketing services and hear a report from the executive director about a business industry survey, the cost of living index, high demand job training grant and community investment program.
Directors are to meet in executive session to discuss negotiations with business prospects to include those with the code names Project Pecan Grove, Project Red Maple and Project Iron Horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.